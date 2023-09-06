America’s Got Talent: Warrior Squad kicks off live show #3

Going into tonight’s America’s Got Talent, we of course were curious who would set the bar high. Then, Warrior Squad came out. They had a chance to kick off the show, and they hyped up doing something that has never been seen on the show before.

So what did they do? Well, let’s just say that the flips and the stunts were bigger than ever, and we give the group a lot of credit for even trying some of this stuff. There is so much strength and precision that is required for something like this!

Now, here is the big question that we find ourselves wondering after this — are they ever going to get the credit that they deserve for this? It’s hard in an era where we have seen so many different dance / acrobatic acts on the show.

There were two specific things about this particular performance that impressed us the most. First, it was getting to see people doing flips over each other, which is almost impossible to time correctly. Then, you are also adding to this the fact that they were able to hold positions while spinning around.

Sometimes, going first on a given show means you get lost in the shuffle — that is a concern here, as is the fact that there are a number of other big acts coming on later in the show. Also, we have to continue to vent our frustration that only two acts move on to the next round and that makes things so much more difficult for more or less everyone.

In the end, though, Warrior Squad did just about everything that they could, and we have a hard time imagining what they could have done to give themselves a better chance at moving forward.

(Photo: NBC.)

