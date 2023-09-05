The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: September hopes

Now that we are in the month of September, are we about to learn something more when it comes to The White Lotus season 3 on HBO? What is there for us to hope for here?

Well, as you would imagine, there are definitely reasons to be excited about the next chapter of the Mike White creation, starting with the fact that it will be set in Thailand. Not only that, but season 1 actress Natasha Rothwell is coming back! Spirituality seems to be the central theme this time around, with of course a caveat that all of this could change at just about any given moment.

With that very thing in mind, this is where we really should go ahead and say that at present, so many other things remain in flux. Originally, there were probably plans for us to at least know the entire The White Lotus season 3 cast at this point, but everything has been slowed down rapidly by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Until actors and writers receive a fair deal, the immediate future of the show will be in somewhat of a holding pattern. That is probably why we will not end up getting much in the way of news over the course of September, and we are going to need some patience before everything really starts to unravel when it comes to info.

Are we at least going to see the third season 3 premiere at some point in 2024? While nothing is confirmed at present and we don’t want to offer up any false hope, we have no reason to think otherwise. Just remember for a moment that this show doesn’t take some extremely long amount of time to film, and nor does it have a long post-production period. We think personally that HBO would love to have it on in the fall of next year, following the first season of House of the Dragon. Really, this would not be all that different from what we saw last year with the Game of Thrones prequel and the Sicily-set season 2.

While we continue to wait, let’s all just send our best to writers and actors alike as we hope for some great things!

