Special Ops: Lioness season 2: Will Cruz return?

While we wait and see whether or not we get a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 over on Paramount+, why not take a moment to discuss Cruz’s future? After all, it is easy to look at the end of season 1 and think that we may not be seeing any more of Laysla De Oliveira on the show. After the mission and the heartbreaking end to her story with Aaliyah, she may not want to be a part of these missions anymore.

For the time being, the only thing that we can with some measure of confidence is this: We’ve yet to see any confirmation at all that Cruz will for sure be leaving this world. The truth here remains that she was able to get the job done, even if she hated every part of it and questions the ultimate morality after the fact. The repercussions of doing this could be severe, and it could only lead to more hatred of America overseas. She recognizes that fully and because of that, it may be hard to get her back.

However, this is the sort of show that would most likely want to use a similar cast year in and year out, even if several people like Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman are big names. Also, there is something quite compelling about following Cruz’s story on the other side of this. What would her potential future look like should she return to the Lioness program? Would there be a way for her to ever see Aaliyah again? Would she even want that?

We’re all for whatever option gives us the most compelling story here and while a new potential recruit could be interesting, there is also an element of starting from scratch with that. In a lot of ways, it is far more compelling to get to know someone further who is already in the mix.

