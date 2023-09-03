Special Ops: Lioness season 2: Is Aaliyah returning?

While we may not know what the future holds as of yet when it comes to a Special Ops: Lioness season 2, we can still wonder about Aaliyah. How can we not? She is one of the show’s most interesting characters, a young woman forced into a marriage with a man she did not love, desperate for a connection. She found one with Cruz, and the two forged a romantic bond that was both poignant and also in peril from the start.

We knew that a hard ending for the relationship was inevitable, given Cruz’s orders to take out her father as well as the realization that after the wedding, Aaliyah would likely never see her again. If there is any silver lining to be had after the events of the finale, it is the oh-so-simple fact that Aaliyah is still breathing. We honestly weren’t sure that this was going to be the case at all going into it. She is still out there and because of that, there is always a chance that she comes back.

Provided she does, what capacity will it be in? That is the big question right now given that she’s going to learn that the woman she loved lied to her, deceived her, and then also killed her father. This is something that feels impossible to overcome and it could send her down her own dark path.

Of course, we were rooting for Cruz and Aaliyah to find a way to run off together, but the finale is a reminder that this show is not a fairy-tale. We personally do think that we could at least see Cruz again after this but beyond that, everything is hanging in the air.

For now, we’re expecting a season 2 renewal over the next few months. We will see if that comes to fruition or not.

