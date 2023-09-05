Is FBI new tonight on CBS? To go along with that, will you also get to see FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

Of course, it goes without saying here that we’re excited to have all three of these shows back — with the operative word here, of course, being “eventually.” There are no plans to see either of them this fall, as we remain right in the tick of the WGA and also the SAG-AFTRA strikes. A few weeks ago, it did appear as though there was a small light at the end of the funnel; unfortunately, that has dimmed out a little bit. A deal could still get done this month, but it certainly does not feel imminent.

For now, it is getting more and more unlikely that any of the FBI franchise will be around until February, and that means that we may only be getting 10-13 episode seasons for all of these shows. That remains immensely frustrating, especially when you consider the oh-so-simple fact that things didn’t have to be this way. There were so many other directions that the strike could have gone if the streaming services and studios were willing to just give these creative people what they deserved! Now, we’re just at the point where network seasons are suffering and there have to be some concerns about getting all of the viewers back long-term.

Do we think that there will be any evidence of the strike once we finally get new episodes? Probably not in terms of what we see on-screen. Odds are, you will continue to see a series of shows that look and feel fairly similar to what we’ve had a chance to check out over the past several years. We just have to wait a while for them…

Related – Check out some more news now regarding FBI: Most Wanted, including who else has departed the show

What do you most want to see on FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International when the three shows come back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around — there are some other updates coming soon.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







