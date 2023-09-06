Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8: ‘Fitzprobe’

Want to learn a little bit more about Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8? Well, for starters, this one is coming a week from Monday! It is also one that carries with it a great title in “Fitzprobe,” which is actually a reference to a sitzprobe, a musical-theater term for when the singers rehearse with the orchestra as you prepare for opening night.

This episode, of course, should bring us closer to the big finale (episode 10), which will likely give us answers on who killed Ben Glenroy. We also certainly hope that we get to see the trio come together again by that time, as tensions between Mabel, Charles, and Oliver have already ripped them apart.

Want to know a little bit more about what’s ahead in this episode? Then be sure to check out the full Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

On the day of the show’s most critical rehearsal, the pressure mounts. A familiar official returns to upend the case, Loretta’s complex past threatens to upend all else and Charles must finally sing his number without losing his marbles.

Just from reading this alone, it does feel like there is one loose end that can be tied up already from this past episode: The idea of Charles quitting the play. Hopefully, this means that Oliver has apologized for his role in the relationship’s unraveling as of late — also, we do hope Charles nails his number, though honestly this doesn’t mean anywhere near as much to us as solving the mystery. That is top priority, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to have the rest of the way. We can go to the theater itself to see a full-fledged musical!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8 when it airs?

Have any big theories? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

