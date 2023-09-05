Only Murders in the Building season 3: A cut Meryl Streep story

We’ve already had a chance to see a lot of great Meryl Streep material on Only Murders in the Building season 3. With that, it’s crazy to think that there was some that was left on the cutting-room floor! (Of course, in particular we’re somewhat shocked that anything featuring the acting icon would ever be cut — then again, this is a show with a limited number of episodes that are only so long.)

Based on what we have seen on-screen, Streep’s character of Loretta Durkin is an aspiring Broadway performer who has spent decades going to auditions and losing big roles — yet, it turns out that there was a day job that the character was originally meant to have along the way.

Speaking in a new interview with The Wrap, production designer Patrick Howe had the following to say about how a part of Loretta’s background was planned:

“My original information that I had to go on for designing a small modest studio apartment is that she lived there for 40 years, she was a gift wrapper at Macy’s, very modest means, always trying to get acting jobs and never landing anything more than a small, off, off, off Broadway part … And so we filmed all this footage of her wrapping gifts and at the Macy’s gift wrap department but then decided to just not tell that story and just focus on all of the audition rejections.”

Ultimately, this would have been fun footage to have, but we understand it being fairly inconsequential and audiences, at the end of the day, can probably just assume that Streep had some sort of other employment that got her through as she worked in order to pursue her dream. Still, it’s a fun thing for us to sit back and think about at the end of the day.

(Photo: Hulu.)

