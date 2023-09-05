Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7: New questions

As we prepare to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7 next week, what are the big questions now?

Obviously, the biggest one you have to think about here is the big mystery of who killed Ben Glenroy but if you’ve been watching this show for a while, you already know this is the tip of the iceberg — there is a lot going on here beyond just this.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

So where do we start? Well, consider the following from episode 6…

Who locked KT’s dressing room? – She claims she didn’t do it, so it would have to be someone who is around the theater and knew she wouldn’t be using it for a certain span of time.

Why did Loretta leave the message? – Was she trying to intimidate Ben? “Pig” is also a very specific choice of words — Ben definitely comes across as a jerk, but why use “pig” specifically?

Why didn’t Ben’s drug use turn up on the toxicology report? – It feels like Dr. C did not actually give him supposedly what is the “leading man’s cocktail,” meaning that someone may have hired him to help in trying to kill the stage actor.

Is anyone going to find out about Loretta’s newspaper clippings beyond Oliver? – He keeps trying to protect her, but is that going to be a mistake?

Is the trio really done at this point? – We don’t necessarily think so, but what we saw with the three of them in this episode was honestly a long time coming. We were bound to get here at some point.

Hopefully, we get answers to at least some of this stuff tonight — beyond that, we’re going to be waiting for a good while…

Related – Get some more news on Only Murders in the Building, including more thoughts on episode 6

What do you think we are going to see coming up on Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







