The events of Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6 have come and gone, and absolutely quite a lot happened. Are we closer to understanding the death of Ben Glenroy than before?

Well, that is once again up for debate. We don’t necessarily think that this installment gave us a ton of answers on the big question, but some other little mysteries were resolved along the way here. Take, for starters, who wrote that message on Ben’s dressing-room mirror.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

As it turns out, it was Loretta who wrote that message, and Oliver was able to confirm that by comparing the handwriting. This is also the reason why he decided to smudge it out — he wanted to make his musical a success at all costs, and this is really one of the first times he turned fully on Mabel and Charles. He’s also still holding the secret about that collection of newspaper clippings that he saw back at Loretta’s apartment, something that he has not passed on to the group. Oliver also learned tonight that Charles punched Ben right before the start of the show, confirming further that the “stay away from her” line at the end of season 2 was a direct reference to her.

(It was one-time director and Oliver’s friend Jerry Blau who confirmed the fight happened to Oliver, but also that it started as some sort of rehearsal.)

Here is another important thing that did come out of this episode: KT’s office was locked before opening night, something that she claims she never does. This has to be connected to the murder itself, right? We also learned that Ben took a concoction of drugs from Dr. C (supposedly) and yet, none of them showed up in his system.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building, including what lies ahead on the next episode

What did you think about the events of Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







