Magnum PI season 5 part 2 photos: Magnum, Higgins, TC teases

As you prepare to see Magnum PI season 5 part 2 arrive on NBC when we get around to October 4, why not check out some brand-new photos?

Going into the second part of this twenty-episode season, we think one of the biggest questions of course has to be how Magnum and Higgins’ relationship continues to grow. They are, after all, at a point where they have to start looking at it seriously. Are they going to thinking more long-term? The fact that Perdita Weeks’ character might be pregnant (at least based on the first promo that we’ve seen) creates a situation where those discussions need to happen.

Meanwhile, for TC there is a pretty powerful story coming as he has to begin the recovery process after what happened to him in episode 5. This is not going to be easy, even if we know that there will be tons of support handed to him from the entirety of his Ohana. The more that we will probably have some uplifting moments, even if there is also some struggle here and there at the same time.

For some more subtle teases, head over to the official Magnum PI Twitter to see some images from the second half of the season! This is a show that knows what its audience wants, so be sure to get a wide array of action, drama, and a little romance. It seems like there will be at least one undercover case, and watching those play out almost always makes for a good time.

As for whether or not these episodes could lead to NBC reversing course and renewing the show — or having someone else pick it up — we will have to wait and see. For now, the best thing that we can do is just ensuring that when these episodes arrive, as many people watch as possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI right now, including the latest hopes for a season 6

What do you most want to see moving into Magnum PI season 5 part 2 when it airs on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







