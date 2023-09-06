The Morning Show season 3 spoilers: What is Alex’s goal?

As we do prepare further for The Morning Show season 3 over at Apple TV+, let’s go ahead and pose a big question: What is happening with Alex Levy? Remember for a moment here that Jennifer Aniston’s character has fought more and more for creative control and as we move forward, that may even be her having a larger seat at the table at UBA outright.

So is any of that going to work? That’s where things could start to get a little more hairy as we move forward…

Speaking per TV Insider more about what lies ahead on these upcoming episodes, executive producer and director Mimi Leder had the following to say about Alex’s priorities:

“She wants a seat at the table on the business side, but getting it might cost her more than she ever imagined … She doesn’t trust Cory to change UBA for the better. She thinks of him as purely Machiavellian.”

Cory obvious does have his own interests that are front of mind, but he’s also not a pure villain perhaps in the way that Alex may perceive him here and there. A lot of the judgment here is based on history and understandably so — if one person in this sort of position abuses their power, it is easy to assume that a lot of other people will, as well. That isn’t always 100% the case, but it is easy to say why a lot of these preconceived notions are there when the dust settles.

Let’s just hope that starting with the premiere next week, we really see The Morning Show work in order to hit the ground running in a particularly big way.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

