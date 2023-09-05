Is Justified: City Primeval new tonight on FX? Season 2 talk

Is Justified: City Primeval new tonight on FX? After what you saw last week on the network, we definitely think it is easy to make a case for seeing a whole lot more of the show and these characters.

As for whether or not we’ll end up getting to see any more of it tonight, that is an entirely different story. Because last week (Boyd Crowder shocker included) was the finale, there is no new episode tonight. Heck, there’s not even a guarantee that we get a season 2 / another edition of this franchise down the road. Do we hope that we get some other sort of version of this franchise? Sure, but we also recognize that there are no guarantees.

If you are anticipating some sort of big reveal or announcement of other news over the next little while, let’s just say that you are certain to be disappointed. After all, it is hard to imagining the network giving a lot away when we are right smack in the middle of the WGA / SAG-AFTRA strike. Once these writers and actors get paid what they deserve, there is a chance that we could see some talks start to emerge at that point … or at least that’s what we’re hoping for at present!

What would another season be about?

We don’t really think that the answer here has to be all that complicated — the right answer is a story where Raylan does his best in order to find Boyd, and also close the door completely on his career. We don’t think that he would come out of his (brief) retirement for any other reason, and he is really the only person who rightfully could take the character down. Does anyone else make anywhere near as much sense?

