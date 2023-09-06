Physical season 3 episode 8 preview: ‘Like a Mouse’ details

Next week on Apple TV+ we’re going to have a chance in order to see Physical season 3 episode 8 — but what more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, can you believe how close we are to the finale? In just a few weeks, the Rose Byrne series is (sadly) going to be coming to a close. That means that there will be drama, twists, turns, and a couple of surprises. This upcoming episode is titled “Like a Mouse” and for now, it does feel like it is pretty fair to wonder what this is a reference to. Aren’t mice known for scurrying away at the end of the day?

If you want to get a few more details now as to what lied away, be sure to check out the Physical season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

Sheila and Greta envision a bold new future. Danny goes on a joyride. Maya acts up in front of Carlos.

As the story continues into the home stretch, of course we imagine that things are not going to go according to plan from start to finish here! Of course, it is commendable that Sheila would have this sort of great idea for her future and be excited about it. However, at the same exact time it doesn’t mean that everything will go as she wants. As a matter of fact, there is almost certainly going to be a few unexpected twists.

The thing about Sheila as a character is simply this — there are demons that exist within her that she’s been trying to overcome. Will she be able to do just that? Well, let’s just say it remains to be seen. There is a chance at a hopeful conclusion to the story … or is there? We’ll have to wait and see.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

