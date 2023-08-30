Physical season 3 episode 7: ‘Like No One’s Watching’

As we look towards Physical season 3 episode 7, there are a lot of different things to be excited for. Consider where things stand!

First things first, it is important to note that there are only four more episodes to go in not just this season, but the entire series overall! This means that certain character arcs are going to be progressing, and progressing rather quickly. They have to as we work harder and harder to see how Sheila tries to further figure out what her legacy is going to be. Also, we’re going to see Rose Byrne’s character also ask a lot of questions all about the people who are in her life.

Below, you can check out the full Physical season 3 episode 7 synopsis with more details all about what’s ahead:

Bitter competition pushes Sheila and Greta to the edge. Breem learns about his family. Intrusive thoughts force Sheila to question her relationship.

We do think that this show has proven already just how competitive things really are when it comes to the aerobics world, and throughout much of this season already, we have seen that play out within Sheila’s head. We certainly think that the battles with some of her demons could get stronger.

Ever since the start of this season, it’s been pretty unclear as to where this story could go or whether Sheila will end up on top. We know that in general, this particular era of fitness is somewhat of a fad. Sheila could evolve and continue to be successful, but she has to be ahead of the curve. At the same time, she also has to figure out the best way in order to overcome some of the other things that are going on in her life … and also in her head.

Will there by funny moments ahead? Sure, but also still chaos and plenty of it.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

