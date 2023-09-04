Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: September expectations

Now that we are in the month of September, can we expect something more about Stranger Things season 5? Is it fair to want that?

Well, the first thing we should note here is that the cast is certainly waiting with bated breath to get back to work on the hit drama, and what is going on right now has little to do with what they do or do not want. Instead, this is tied a little bit more to the current state of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which unfortunately remain ongoing so many months later. We would love nothing more than to be at a resolution for all of this soon, but there is no indication that one is coming. In all honesty, there also shouldn’t be a resolution until the writers and actors are paid what they deserve, and we do recognize that this process is going to take a certain measure of time.

So while we wait, the biggest thing that we can say is that this season is going to be bigger, more epic, and more dramatic than almost any other that you have seen so far. It is almost the culmination of the entire Stranger Things story that kicked off so many years ago! Most of the scripts seem to be either written or are close to ready, but this is a show that needs the creative team on set to some degree, as well. Hence, them not filming when the WGA strike began and before the actors’ strike kicked off.

Unless it pertains to the strike, there will almost certainly be no premiere-date news on the show this month. More than likely, we are going to be waiting until at least next year to get some substantial updates on that. Because of how long it takes to both film this series and edit if after the fact, we do not anticipate seeing any of the story until some point in 2025.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

