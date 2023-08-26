Stranger Things season 5: Joe Keery on final season, ending

We don’t exactly think that it’s much of a surprise that Stranger Things season 5 is the final season at this particular point. That news has been out there for a long time and honestly, it does feel like the right place to say goodbye. Season 4 was the most successful season for the show yet, and we do think it is important for a show like this to go out on a high note.

Of course, with that being said we’re also very well-aware of the fact that this season won’t be around for a while. Filming was set to kick off back in the spring, but it has been pushed back extensively in the wake of the WGA and now SAG-AFTRA strikes. Given that there is no time-frame for when those will end, it is hard to have much of a time-frame for anything else.

(Of course, here is a reminder that all of these people should be paid what they deserve — why can’t the streaming services and networks figure this out yet?)

We’ve heard a number of actors speaking out about the final season of the show already but for the sake of this piece, let’s turn things over to Joe Keery. Speaking (per WWD) prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the actor reflected on what the show means to him, and also what he is looking to do for the next chapter of his career:

“It does feel like it’s time [to say goodbye] … it won’t be easy for it to end … I owe my whole career to being on that show, and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show. So it’s very convoluted. There’s a sense of relief, there’s a sense of sadness.”

We have a feeling that a lot of people out there are going to feel the same when the show actually comes on the air. It’s hard to say goodbye to characters we’ve come to know so much, though we’re sure that there is still a lot of content coming. After all, just remember how long the run time is for some of these episodes…

