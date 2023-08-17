Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Another big David Harbour tease!

We know that Stranger Things season 5 is going to be coming to Netflix at some point — just a really long time from now. So what do we have to in the interim? The answer to that is pretty simple: Try our best to be patient. At a certain point, we know that there will not be some massive flurry of updates out there. After all, just consider the fact that the WGA strike held up the start of production, and now both them and the actors of SAG-AFTRA are on the picket lines at the same exact time.

So, for the time being, we just have to settle for a few assorted teases here and there. Take, for example, the latest from David Harbour. Speaking in the latest edition of the Happy Sad Confused podcast (recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike), here is some of what the actor had to say about just how big things are going to be for the final chapter of the series:

“It’s a hell of an undertaking, too. I mean, the set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we’ve done in the past.”

While it may not be that specific of a tease, Harbour did also share at least something about where things could be starting when the main characters come back:

“After where season 4 ended — when you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and the smoke fires –we’re going to start somewhere after that … So you’ve got to imagine the world is a different place.”

Harbour did describe some of the story that he’s seen for the final season as “terrific,” but we know that we are probably going to be waiting until 2025 (at the earliest) to see it. Is that absolutely brutal? Sure, but we also cannot be all that surprised given all the work that needs to be done.

Related – Get some more news on Stranger Things now, including a tease from Millie Bobby Brown

How do you think that things are going to unfold over the course of Stranger Things 5 at Netflix?

Let us know in the comments! After that, remember to also come back here for more information you won’t want to miss.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







