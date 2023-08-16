Stranger Things season 5: Millie Bobby Brown prepares for the end

As so many of you know at this point, Stranger Things season 5 is going to be the final one over on Netflix — and it’s a hard thing to think about. After all, we are saying goodbye to a really enormous part of the streaming service’s history, and also one of the biggest American shows of this current era.

Of course, we also are well-aware of the fact that we will not be seeing the series back on the air for a good while — there is no avoiding that. After all, just remember the fact here that filming has not started due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Even when things start back up, this is a show that takes an extremely long period of time to shoot, and that’s not even accounting for the long time in post with all the special effects.

So are all of the cast prepared for the long, emotional goodbye here? Let’s just say that things are going to be a little bit tricky. On one hand, it is hard to say goodbye to longtime friends and co-stars; however, there is an opportunity here at the end of the day to pursue a lot of different things after the fact.

Speaking in a new interview with Women’s Wear Daily (done before the SAG-AFTRA strike), here is what Millie Bobby Brown had to say on the subject of saying goodbye:

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year … You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

We do think a lot of people will go on to do some other great things. However, at the same time they’ll almost surely miss this big, crazy period of time in their lives.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

