Stranger Things season 5: David Harbour on post-show plans

As so many people out there are aware, Stranger Things season 5 has been delayed for quite some time. There is no premiere date, but at the same time we’re hoping to see it at some point in 2025.

Now, we know that this show has made stars of a number of different people, but among the older cast members, David Harbour is absolutely a standout. He’s already used being on this show as a springboard to a number of other opportunities, and it certainly feels like that is going to continue.

Speaking in an interview with Insider prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Harbour made it clear that he is hoping to do more big studio movies, and wants to broaden his horizons beyond just being known for his part on the Netflix show:

“The first year of Stranger Things, I remember having a discussion with a publicist and her saying, ‘Maybe you don’t want to be associated with the show so much,’ and I was like, ‘Why? I love this show. I love the character.’ And I do love the show. And I do love the character. But I don’t want to be just that character. I don’t want to be just that guy.”

We do think one of the challenges of the next year will be, of course, the fact that it is hard to do a ton of other stuff while you are simultaneously working on this show. Whenever production does start up for the final episodes, we know that it is a really long window — even if Stranger Things does not do a ton of episodes, most of them are long and cinematic in scope. We especially think that with the ending rapidly approaching, everyone will work even harder to stick the landing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

