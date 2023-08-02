Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Our hopes for August

Now that we are into the month of August, what does that mean when it comes to Stranger Things 5? Are we getting closer to being able to share news on either a premiere date or some other good stuff?

Well, for the time being, we should really just start off here by stating the following: The waiting game is, most likely, going to continue. We already know that the final season of the Netflix hit won’t be coming until we get around to 2025 at the earliest, and filming has been put on hold until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over.

For those who did not hear the news, there is a chance that we could be seeing some traction between the streaming services / studios and the WGA, as some negotiations could restart as early as Friday after almost three months of radio silence. There is no guarantee a deal will get done, but it’s a step in the right direction and we hope it will lead to some talks starting soon with some of the actors, as well. Production for the final season was supposed to begin this past spring, so the show is already a few months behind.

Even still, if there is a way for filming to start this year, we do think at least part of Stranger Things season 5 will be able to stream in 2025, if not the whole thing. We know that this show takes a long period of time to film and beyond that, a long time to edit with special effects.

In the end, just don’t get excited for a lot of news this month; the best-case scenario from our vantage point is really just something when it comes to the strikes being over.

Related – Did you hear some of the news when it comes to Linda Hamilton joining the Stranger Things cast?

What do you most want to see at this point leading up to the Stranger Things 5 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates as we move further.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







