Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Linda Hamilton joins cast

We will admit that we did not have super-high expectations for Stranger Things 5 news during today’s Tudum presentation. After all, the Netflix mega-hit is delayed until the conclusion of the writers’ strike, and we don’t imagine it will premiere until at least 2025.

Yet, this is what made news today all the more exciting: Linda Hamilton is poised to appear! Netflix did not share much in the way of details about the Terminator legend’s upcoming role, but we can say that this leans very much into the nostalgia the Duffer Brothers like to bring to the table.

Beyond just getting to see Hamilton on the series, we’re not sure just how many more new additions we’re going to get. After all, Stranger Things season 5 is the final one, and we tend to think that the top priority is really just going to be giving us a lot of familiar faces. There is, after all, so much that needs to be resolved — starting, of course, with that big cliffhanger involving Max. We don’t exactly think that Sadie Sink is gone from the series, so there will be some sort of big storyline coming up there.

In general, be prepared for season 5 to be as epic as anything that we have seen so far, and it may also set the stage for some sort of spin-off. While no major details have been shared on that at present, it appears as though the plan is to give us something a little bit unexpected there. We’d honestly be shocked if the Duffers and/or Netflix share anything more about it before season 5 premieres, especially if it is linked somehow to the story.

Now, we just have to sit back and wait patiently for the next announcement. (Also, Netflix, help to get the writers paid. Please.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

