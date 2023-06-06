Stranger Things season 5: Star on eventual start of production

As a good many of you more than likely know at this point, we are going to have a chance to see Stranger Things season 5 start production at some point. Really, this is just a matter of when.

Originally, the plan was for the Netflix mega-hit to get things going at some point last month, but that’s before the writers’ strike came about. The Duffer Brothers released a statement at the start noting that they would not begin work until this process is played out, which is wise on many levels. Even if the scripts were already written, it would put the cast and crew in an uncomfortable position — and also make last-minute rewrites utterly impossible.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, star Finn Wolfhard reiterates that when it comes to production, everyone is “pressing pause until the strike is figured out.” We hope that is sooner rather than later, mostly because all of the key players involve deserve what they are asking for. He also went on to explain further how excited he is to eventually get back to set:

“I think I’m really antsy to start because I’m a fan of the show first and foremost … So I’m excited, obviously, to just see where every character’s journey takes them and everything like that.”

The bad news, at least for now

There is no clear evidence at present that the strike is going to be over in the near future. We still have some hopes that over the next month or so, the streaming services and networks involved will give the WGA and its members what they deserve. After all, we know that we’re going to be waiting until early 2025 as it is to get Stranger Things back. Waiting any longer than that, at least from our vantage point, feels pretty darn painful.

What do you want to see from Stranger Things season 5, no matter when production kicks off?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates ahead you won’t want to miss.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

