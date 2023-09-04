Chicago Med season 9 premiere date: September hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Chicago Med season 9 premiere date over the course of September? What about some other updates all about the future? Just like you would imagine, there are a number of different things that are well-worth getting into in this piece.

First and foremost here, let’s just begin by noting the following: If you were hoping for a surprise premiere this month, you are going to be disappointed. This franchise has routinely been a fall institution and just because of that alone, it is rather hard to digest the fact that there aren’t going to be any more installments until at least the start of 2024. This is due entirely to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — or, rather, the failure of the networks and streaming services to facilitate a new deal. We do think one will come eventually, but it is a matter of when. That is what makes this whole situation all the more complicated.

For the time being, we do tend to think that the only news we are going to get across all of One Chicago this month is news on a new deal. It’d be great to get something more than that without a doubt, but do we expect that? Hardly. The thing that we are mostly hoping for the next month or two beyond the end of the strikes is the opening of the writers’ rooms across the board. That will at least make us think that an early 2024 premiere date is possible.

Of course, we know already that “early 2024” is a pretty broad window, and we wish there was a way to get a little bit more specific than that! The best-case scenario is probably late January, but it could realistically be February or even later.

