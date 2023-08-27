Chicago Med season 9: The first reveal we want

As many of you know at this point, we will be waiting for a long time in order to see Chicago Med season 9 premiere. It could be January, February, or even later than that. So much, at least for now, is going to heavily depend on when the writers and actors across all TV are actually paid what they deserve. With that, there will be a chance to end the strikes that have been a focal point for most of the summer.

When work does begin with the medical drama moving forward, we do think that there are a couple of priorities that will need to be addressed. One of the biggest ones pertains to the cast of characters.

Think about it this way — in the world of Chicago Med, there is a clear vacancy following the departure of Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead. How do you deal with that? There are a couple of options that the writers may look at. One scenario is that they work to bring someone new on board and give the series another budding star. Another scenario is that they promote from within and maybe add another recurring player. This would probably be the more cost-effective option, but is it really what is best, or right, for the show?

What we are trying to say when the dust settles here is not all that complicated. The folks over at Chicago Med have their work cut out for them. This is without even mentioning how they will handle the long time off the air. Will there be a time jump? Also, are all of the other actors still going to be there? Given that this break is so long, we don’t think that we can sit here and say that anything is all that guaranteed, at least for the time being.

