Chicago Med season 9 premiere date: Is January 2024 possible?

Is there still a chance that we are going to see a Chicago Med season 9 premiere date at some point in January 2024? We don’t think it is some massive surprise that we want it, but we just have to wait and see how and when the show actually airs.

Of course, it is also worth noting that there are some variables that play into all of this, with one of the biggest ones being the state of things when it comes to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

For the time being, there is (unfortunately) no real evidence that either one of them is going to be ending in the relatively near future. Has there been some element of hope with the writers lately? Sure, at least in the sense that there have been some conversations between them and the streamers / studios over the past week or so. There are, however, still a number of other details that need to be worked out, and a number of these things take some time. This is one of the reasons why it is basically impossible for Chicago Med, or the rest of the One Chicago franchise in general, to be back before we get around to January … and it may be mid-January at the earliest.

For the time being, though, we wouldn’t give up hope for a premiere date within that timeframe. It really will come up to NBC, plus many other networks, working harder than ever to come up with a new agreement that ends the strike. They are the ones with the power to make that happen, and they have to be well-aware at this point that the longer all of this goes, the more likely they are to lose their entire schedule.

