Chicago Med season 9 filming: Could it start up this year?

Is there still any chance at all that Chicago Med season 9 filming could still start up at some point this year? Make no mistake — we want that to happen! This is, after all, the only way we can say with confidence that the show could be back early on in the new year.

Well, for the time being let’s just say that things are still up in the air — even if there was some recent news that makes us a little bit more optimistic that the writers’ strike could be inching closer to an end.

If you did not know, this week there are going to be more discussions between the WGA and the AMPTP on a new contract, one that would stop a strike that has been going on for more than 100 days at this point. There are no guarantees but if things get worked out before mid-September, it does open the door for the show to be back in production in November– provided that the SAG-AFTRA strike also gets resolved in the near future.

Of course, we do 100% think that the cast and crew of Chicago Med, let alone the entire One Chicago world, want to be back at work at some point in the near future! Unfortunately, they are not the ones in control here. It is really going to be up to the studios/streamers to present a deal that is fair and allows them better opportunities to succeed long-term.

Odds are, the entire Chicago franchise will premiere at the same time and have around a 13-episode season. We’re not willing to give up on that January premiere date just yet, but the next few weeks will probably be essential in whether or not that actually happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Med right now as we look more and more to the future

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 9, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates here.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







