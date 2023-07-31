Chicago Med season 9 premiere date: Our hopes for August

Now that we are almost into the month of August, what does that mean when it comes to Chicago Med season 9? Is there more news coming up on the subject soon?

Throughout most of July, we have of course wrestled with the show’s uncertain future for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being that this is typically when the show starts up production. However, here we are now in an era where the cast and crew do not even have any scripts yet! The writers’ strike is closing in on the three-month mark and it’s been more than two weeks since the SAG-AFTRA union members joined them on the picket lines. Still, there is no evidence that either labor dispute will be resolved soon. As a matter of fact, we have yet to hear anything suggesting that the parties are even in talks!

For all of the reasons outlined above, let’s just say that we are not exactly in a position where we expect there are going to be a lot of different updates posted on Chicago Med in August. The series has already been pulled off the official NBC fall schedule and with that, the earliest it could be back is January … and that is not even a sure thing right now.

In order for the medical drama to be back at the start of 2024, we tend to think the WGA strike at least needs to be resolved by bid-to-late September. We don’t anticipate any updates in the immediate future but in due time, there’s a chance that these conversations could start up again. Writers and actors want to work, but deserve fair pay. Networks, meanwhile, need to realize that there is a sense of urgency here.

After all, a show like Chicago Med needs to be back as soon as possible. Network TV has enough problems in 2023; they don’t need to create any more for themselves.

