Chicago Med season 9 premiere date: The best-case scenario

It is probably pretty clear to a lot of people already that a Chicago Med season 9 is coming to NBC at some point. Yet, we do have some questions still. Take, for starters, when the show is actually going to come back for more.

So what is the best-case scenario when it comes to the future of the show? Well, at the time of this writing, we are thinking somewhere along the lines of mid-January. It is hard to imagine many scenarios in which it come back sooner based on where things presently are. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA remain on strike and as of this writing, there is not a whole lot of evidence to suggest that we are even remotely close to and end for all of this. It would be wonderful if that changed, but it would require the studios and networks to actually pay these artists what they deserve.

Now if the strikes can be resolved by close to the end of this summer, that’s where the January premiere date for Chicago Med and the entire franchise comes a little bit more to fruition. It will take several weeks for some scripts to be written and then after that, who knows? Maybe the cast and crew can get back out on set and work a little bit of their magic again.

We call January our best-case scenario just because it feels like the earliest time that realistically, something good can happen here. We do have to also entertain the possibility that we are going to be waiting until February or even March if the strikes last a little bit longer. We do think the studios are going to start panicking the longer that all of this goes, and that could be a good thing when it comes to writers and actors getting some of their demands met.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Med right now, including other hints about what the future could be

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







