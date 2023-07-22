Chicago Med season 9 premiere date officially delayed; how long?

If you were hoping to see Chicago Med season 9 premiere on NBC at some point before the end of the year, we do unfortunately come bearing bad news. Based on the recently-updated fall schedule from the aforementioned network, the medical drama is going to be on hold through at least the rest of the year.

If you are wondering more about what is going on right now, the simple answer we can give you is that all of this is tied to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that are still ongoing. Even if the actors weren’t on strike, it would not matter — there are no scripts. We also do not get a sense that the networks and studios are eager to get back to the negotiating table to figure out a deal. Instead, this feels more like a never-ending stalemate, but we hope that the powers-that-be realize the value of actors and writers very soon. These people deserve fair wages and opportunities for a better future — one where they won’t get replaced by computers.

Due to the fall schedule move, it does feel like we can say that January 2024 is now the earliest possible premiere for Chicago Med season 9. However, even that is not something that you can view as all that much of a sure thing right now. If the strike is not resolved by September, then there is a risk that it could be February.

So how many episodes are we looking at right now? An optimistic estimate would be 15 episodes, but it could end up being somewhere closer to thirteen. NBC is not going to extend when the season ends just because filming starts later, so we’re just going to end up having one of the shorter seasons that we’ve seen for the entire One Chicago franchise ever.

As viewers, the only thing that we can do during this break is continue to support the cast and crew, and also let the corporations know whose side we are really on amidst this ongoing battle…

