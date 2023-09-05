The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1: Show EP on original plan

In just a matter of days you are going to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon arrive on AMC, and we know that there are a few different things that will make it stand out. First and foremost, it is (of course!) the appeal of getting a series starring Norman Reedus front and center! Beyond just that, you also have the chance of seeing a series that features the main character in a brand-new setting in France. We know that there is potential for a lot of new and exciting stories to come about as a result of all of this, and we’re excited to see things play out!

Of course, we know that with the big change in setting, there is also another question that comes out: Why France? Or, why move the setting at all?

Well, speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, executive producer Greg Nicotero indicates what a part of the motivation was here — while also noting that originally, we were going to be seeing a different setting altogether:

“It was going to be Daryl going across the country like through New Mexico or the Midwest … And it was kind of like a Then Came Bronson or The Fugitive or Kung Fu — a stranger in a strange land. In every episode, he would come in contact with people that would change his life, and he would change their life. And that was where this whole show stemmed from. It was something that Norman was super passionate about.”

In the end, we do think that this show has a chance to be poignant, eventful, and action-packed here and there. We certainly think it is going to be different from Dead City. It could serve as a reminder that apocalyptic shows do not necessarily need to have some sort of enormous scale, either. The most important thing is that you care about a lot of the major players involved.

