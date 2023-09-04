The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiere spoilers: EP on early goal

As we do inch closer to the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon over on AMC, we imagine a number of big stories lie ahead. Not only that, but we also imagine a show that is trying to be a little bit different from what we’ve seen as of late.

Based on everything that we’ve heard some of the people involved with this show say so far, there is a goal to really turn this into something that looks and feels quite different from what else is out there. Rather than trying to mimic what we saw at the end of the original show, there is a back-to-basics approach here that was something both executive producer Greg Nicotero and Norman Reedus wanted to execute.

In speaking on this subject further to Polygon, here is some of what Nicotero had to say:

“I think what was really the most important thing on Daryl Dixon was to go back to the DNA of what made the original first few seasons of The Walking Dead so good, which was keeping the stories singular and focused. If you really think about the original, it was Rick searching for his family. We’ve gone back to those sort of building blocks … I think Daryl feels like there’s more for him to do [in life]. Daryl knows that there are other people in the world out there that need him … Daryl really does have a big heart, and would do anything for people, even though he may start for the wrong reasons. He can’t help himself.”

Now, by the end of this first season, we do imagine we’ll get a somewhat-better sense of who Daryl is now and what he wants his life to be, but that doesn’t mean he is going to find his way back home. Remember, after all, that season 1 is set in France, and this change of geography is going to lead to us having an opportunity to see a lot of other new characters at the same exact time.

