Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6: The ghost light

There’s a chance that you have heard already that Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6 tonight is titled “Ghost Light.” This is exciting, but it does not serve to really answer the next question: What is a ghost light, exactly? How will that play more into the story?

Well, we know from the synopsis already that this episode is going to be all about things that go bump in the night, especially at the iconic Goosebury Theater were Oliver’s Death Rattle Dazzle musical is set to take place. This is the same place where there could be clues for Ben’s death — or, at least that first attempt to kill him.

If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead here, and it is one that features at the center of it Charles, Oliver, Mabel, and Howard going to the theater at night. This is where we learn that the ghost light is a light that is supposed to stay on at the theater at all times, only for it to all of a sudden go out here. What the world is going on here? It’s certainly not something that makes us think that some happy times are coming the group’s way. That is before some sandbags start to drop from the ceiling, which makes it seem more like they are all in danger.

Is all of the terror simply in their heads? We’ve certainly seen enough stories within this particular genre to think that this is a definite possibility, but we also don’t think that it is the only possibility. There are, after all, some other things that could be going on here. We don’t necessarily think that anyone is out to kill these characters, but they could be trying to scare them off — even if it is for a short period of time.

