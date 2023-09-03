Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6: Ruling out names

Is there a chance that this week’s Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6 is going to rule out some possible suspects for who killed Ben Glenroy? We’re not sure that the producers want to narrow down the field too much but at the same time, we do tend to think that another person or two can be probably taken off the list.

For a prime example of what we’re talking about here, let’s go ahead and remind you for a moment that episode 5 ruled out Joy as a potential suspect — we’re not even sure she will be a part of the show moving forward, given that she and Charles are done. So, who else is there as a candidate to be eradicated?

Well, if we had to issue at least one guess on the subject right now, it would most likely be Loretta — though to be honest, we ruled her out personally a long time ago. After all, isn’t it far too obvious if she is the killer at the end of the day? We tend to think so, and it is far more interesting if she is tied to some other sort of twist.

In the end, this brings us to what we do personally think is going to be the central twist at the heart of the story. What we tend to think we’re going to see here is that Loretta has all of those photos not for Ben; rather, it’s for Dickie. We wouldn’t be shocked if it comes out that she is actually his biological mother, and this would greater explain why she would be so willing to work with him after Ben’s death, even if she hated that guy.

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6?

Do you think that anyone could or should be ruled out here? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

