Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7: Dickie’s story?

As we do prepare for Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7 airing a week from Tuesday, why not discuss Dickie for a moment?

The reason why this character may matter so much now is rather clear: We’re starting to suspect more and more that he is subject to a pretty big secret this season. At the end of episode 5, we saw Loretta keeping a book with various photos and clippings inside. On the surface, it feels like this is her way of documenting Ben Glenroy’s past … but what if it’s not?

Upon closer look, a lot of those photos of Ben also had someone else in them — likely Dickie, who Loretta has described already as “sweet.” We are starting to think that he may be her adopted son, which makes him all the more integral into the story this season than anyone was previously aware.

In episode 7, a lot of this could come to the surface, and we will see if our theory is correct. The title for this episode is “CoBro,” a clear reference to Ben’s past. For more, check out the latest Only Murders in the Building synopsis below:

Charles finds an unexpected source for a major clue. A Broadway icon comes knocking at Oliver’s door. And Mabel forms an alternate trio to pursue a lead that sheds light on Ben’s bro and CoBro history.

Who is the Broadway icon?

More than likely, it’s Matthew Broderick! We have seen him in the trailer already, and it makes a certain degree of sense that he would be trying to take over the lead role Ben left behind. Doesn’t Death Rattle need a big star to be successful? At the end of the day, we tend to at least think so.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7?

