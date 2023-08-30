Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6: Tobert’s endgame

As we do continue to prepare for Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6 on Hulu next week, why not have a chat about Tobert?

After all, there are clearly a few different things that we are left to think about at this given moment in time. Think about how closely Jesse Williams’ character entered the orbit of Mabel Mora, who was clearly missing her “Olds” and was desperate to have someone to investigate with. She may or may not have feelings for Tobert, and we think this storyline speaks more to her loneliness than anything else.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

What do we take away from watching all of this? Well, for starters, we tend to think that we’re watching Tobert trying to get to the bottom of the case one way or another. He may like Mabel, but we also think he is manipulating her. Remember that at the end of the day here, this is a character with a pretty particular job: Get his documentary out there. If he can help to identify the killer in it, consider all of the money that he stands to make for a moment here! Isn’t that well-worth noting at this point? We tend to think so.

Of course, there is also a chance still that Tobert is up to something even more sinister as the actual killer. At this point, we don’t tend to think that he may have motive courtesy of 1) knowing his project will sell better if Ben’s dead and 2) doing something that he feels is morally good, given that Ben was such a terrible person. Remember the elephant story? Him killing Ben would almost be him doing the opposite of what he discussed — seeing something bad and taking action. Of course, the “action” we are talking about here is also bad…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building, including more episode 6 details

What do you think that Tobert is up to as we prepare for Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6?

Is he what he seems? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







