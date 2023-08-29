Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6: ‘Ghost Light’

Next week on Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6, you are going to be seeing a story titled “Ghost Light.” Doesn’t that sound creepy? Well, if nothing else, this represents exactly what we’d want from a show like this!

Just think about it this way — obviously, there is the big mystery at the moment of who killed Ben Glenroy, but there are some other things to talk about here at the same exact time! This show is a show about Broadway, which has its fair share of urban legends and mysteries of its own. With that in mind, why wouldn’t this season have a few moments here and there that feel like Scooby-Doo?

If you want to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 6, go ahead and check out the official synopsis:

All roads lead the trio back to the Goosebury Theater during a nerve-rattling thunderstorm. With Howard as their jittery guide, they track a legendary ghost who’s haunted the theater for generations. Boo.

So how is all of this going to tie back to what happened to Ben? Somehow, we tend to think that it will, mostly because it has to. This is a show that only has ten-episode seasons and by virtue of that, a number of things have to move rather quickly. We’d be surprised if we saw anything different here.

Of course, seeing Mabel, Charles, and Oliver possibly spooked here could make for a great sort of entertainment. We don’t exactly think that the writers are about to make this show supernatural, but will they have fun delicately towing the line? We tend to think so!

