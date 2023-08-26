Only Murders in the Building season 3 suspect list, per episode 4

There is a new episode of Only Murders in the Building season 3 coming in a matter of days — so who’s the killer?? Of course, we want to know … but it’s not like an answer is coming anytime soon.

We all recognize fully that the identity of Ben Glenroy’s killer is not coming out until we get to the end of the season, unless the writers decided to go completely rogue and stun us all. With this in mind, let’s just take a moment, analyze the subjects, and try to get to the bottom of this in advance. We know that Paul Rudd’s character almost died onstage at opening night for Oliver’s play; then, he actually did die back at the Arconia, when he fell down the elevator shaft. Most of the cast and crew was at both venues, meaning that they all are potential suspects.

Joy – Obviously, the heat around her is on the rise based largely on the lipstick, her motive to protect Charles from Ben, and also mere opportunity. She could have found a unique way to make him sick, and she had access to him at almost all times. Still, it’s too obvious that Charles would be dating ANOTHER killer, right?

Kimber – Her stock has gone down. She’s also obvious and beyond just that, her motive seems completely dissolved. She wanted an endorsement from him! Also, she doesn’t benefit from him being dead since she wants people to see the play. That makes her a bigger star!

Tobert – Suspicion still has to be sky-high here. It’s weird that he only showed Mabel a small amount of footage from Ben’s dressing room. Also, he could’ve been lying about the whole elephant story and nobody really knows him.

Dickie – Does Ben’s brother benefit from him being gone? Is there a dark, twisted secret here? Did he plot either the attempted murder or the actual one with somebody else?

Cliff – For some reason, we’re not ruling him out since he seems somewhat unassuming. Yet, that whole relationship with his mom could be an act! He’d have access to just about everywhere in the theory, and easily could be close to Ben. He could kill him for A) insurance money or B) heartbreak following a secret relationship.

Loretta – Obviously she is a candidate, even if it is obvious … but so are a lot of other people? How many obvious candidates can there be before all of them feel possible again?

Are there other people?

YES! Of course. However, we don’t know all of them too well as of yet and it’s better to take a little bit of time to see where they all stand. Also, there’s room for a lot of surprise twists, whether it be 1) Ben tried to kill himself, 2) Ben had a secret twin, 3) someone else had a secret twin, or 4) we haven’t even met the killer yet.

Who do you think killed Ben Glenroy on Only Murders in the Building season 3, fellow sleuths?

Sound off in the comments! More news is on the way.

