Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5: Kimber cleared?

As we do prepare ourselves to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5 on Hulu, we do have an important question to wonder. After the events of episode 4, can we really rule out Kimber as a suspect in Ben Glenroy’s death? Or, are things still a little bit more complicated?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting what we learned about Ashley Park’s character in this installment. We have now realized that her relationship with Ben Glenroy was a little more complicated than it seems. Rather than wanting a romantic relationship with the star of the play, she wanted his endorsement for a product. Her serum has an opportunity to blow up and that’s what she wants more than anything else. She wants to make money and is a constant hustler, even to the extent that she sold the handkerchief from Ben on eBay.

Or, all of this is at least the story that she presented to Mabel. While we think that it’s unlikely that Kimber murdered Ben at this point (what’s the motive?), at the same time it’s hard to rule this out entirely. After all, so much of the information we got from her in episode 4 was from her own point of view. There weren’t a lot of facts wedged in here at any point. Much like another murder-mystery show in The Afterparty, Kimber may have just told Mabel a lot of what she wanted to hear. If she is the killer, why would she admit to anything at the moment?

For us personally, we still are hoping that Ben’s murderer is a man after having female killers the past couple of years. Aren’t there some interesting suspects? Well, think in terms of Cliff, Tobert, or even Ben’s own brother in Dickie.

