Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4: Lipstick theories

As we come out of Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4 on Hulu, we certainly understand anyone out there having a lot of theories over what we saw! That includes especially the message written in lipstick on Ben Glenroy’s dressing-room mirror.

So what are we meant to take away from that? The answer to this is fairly complicated but then again, so are a number of different things associated with this show. We do at least feel confident about a certain part of the timeline before Paul Rudd’s character collapsed on stage, and we’re happy to get more into that here.

Let’s start with this: Joy was more than likely in Ben’s dressing room after he ingested some cookies — he was talking to something or someone in Tobert’s footage at the end of episode 3. He could have been talking to a plate full of the tasty treats, knowing that they could “end his career.” Then, it turns out that there was something in those cookies he was allergic to, which led to the red mark on his face that Joy had to conceal. From there, we wouldn’t be shocked if he said something awful to Joy, which led to putting that message on his mirror with one of her lipsticks — which she forgot to take with her.

Does this mean that Joy is the killer? Hardly. Provided that it was her that wrote out the message, she may have been doing it to send a message about Ben after his bad behavior — or, a warning that she wasn’t afraid to speak out against him.

Another theory that is out there right now is that Ben composed this message himself, almost because he felt the need for some self-shaming after pigging out on those cookies. If that is the case, did he deliberately steal Joy’s lipstick to make it happen?

The timeline of the night of Ben’s death is important — that much is very much clear. The one thing we feel confident in is that by the time Joy visited him for a touch-up, he had already ingested whatever it was that nearly killed him right after the opening curtain.

Waht do you think the lipstick means on Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4?

(Photo: Hulu.)

