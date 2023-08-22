As we prepare to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5, is there any one thing that you are most excited to see?

Well, when it comes to the case of Ben Glenroy, we are not going to say that the story tonight was the most memorable one that we’ve seen this season. Mostly, what we know at the moment is that Kimber seemingly is not as much of a suspect as we first thought, as she really just wanted Ben to endorse one of her products. However, we learned that there was a message written on the mirror of Ben’s dressing room in lipstick — and that someone was in there helping to remove a red mark.

Now, we get to the big question of Joy? Is Charles’ new fiancée(?) actually responsible for Ben’s death? The show is setting something up, clearly, when it comes to that. Given her talents with makeup, we do think that she must have been in there the night of his death. However, we don’t think she would be so open about that missing lipstick if it was used for something nefarious. More than likely, someone swiped it from her at some point.

As for how Ben died, is it possible that it was an allergic reaction to something, potentially even in some cookies? It is fair to wonder that right now. We tend to imagine that episode 5 could serve to possibly cross Joy off the suspect list, but at the same time, also allow someone else to come into the spotlight.

Oh, and of course we hope to see Meryl Streep again after she was absent this time!

