Following the end of Only Murders in the Building season 2, we really wondered if Cinda Canning could ever coming back. After all, consider what happened to Poppy at the end of that finale! It turned out that she was the murderer of Bunny Folger, and of course that entire case ended up tying into Cinda hiring her — and of course the complicated past so many years before that.

So, to see Tina Fey back at the character at the start of episode 3 was somewhat of a surprise. So what exactly did she bring to the table?

Well, let’s just say that the side of Cinda was not one that we saw at the end of season 2. She has undergone a complete transformation with blonde hair, different clothing, and a new environment all around her. She claims to have gone on a healing journey and is now doing a podcast about something at least marginally different from what she was before.

So has she actually changed? Let’s just say that we doubt it. If there’s one thing that we know about Cinda, it is rather simple: She is almost always about herself. We think that she wants to preserve her career and figured that a complete transformation was the only way to make that happen.

Did she interact with the trio?

In a way, yes — she spent some time with Mabel! She was the person who was texting and calling her for the bulk of the episode … but why? Well, she wants to figure out a return into the world of true crime, and she is offering Selena Gomez’s character the opportunity to host her own podcast, produced by her. This could be an opportunity for her to make a good bit of money with a partner who has the time for her … but she didn’t want to do it.

