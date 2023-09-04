The Crown season 6: Netflix teases premiere date, big event

Is The Crown season 6 one of the most anticipated TV events of the rest of this year? It certainly feels easy to argue that, at least for the time being!

After all, just think for a moment about everything that could transpire over the course of the final chapter of the series. We have heard already that there are no plans to go up to Queen Elizabeth’s death, so this is not something to concern yourself over. However, we know that the series will go past what happened to Princess Diana, and in a new post on Twitter today, the series confirms that you will be seeing Charles and Camilla’s wedding, which took place in 2005. This means that the series will navigate through some choppy waters for the Royals, and we will see exactly how all of that is depicted at the end of the day.

In general, we are prepared for some emotional moments throughout this season, as we say goodbye to what has been one of the finest series of the entire era. We have seen effectively three separate casts across the six-season run put their everything into making this world authentic, which has been really challenging at times for a wide array of reasons.

The biggest thing we are excited to see, at least for the time being, is where exactly the story ends and what the final message is going to be. This is not an easy adaptation given that there are so many conflicting feelings as to how to feel about the Royal Family in general. The producers may, in the end, decide to keep that legacy intact and not have you feel too much more in general. It certainly would not be much of a surprise.

Even without a confirmed premiere date, we know the series will return later this year — and most likely, it will be November.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

