The Crown season 6: EP on handling Princess Diana’s death

We know that there are many challenges ahead when it comes to The Crown season 6, but the biggest has to revolve around Princess Diana. There is no way around it. Just remember that when she passed away, it was one of the most heartbreaking and devastating events in Royal history. It was documented all over the world, and because much of her death in real-time was exploited, there is a real cognizance on the part of the production team to learn from the mistakes made in the past.

So while we cannot speak to how exactly the death of Diana (played here by Elizabeth Debicki) will be depicted, we can at least tell you some of what the producers are saying. Speaking per Deadline while at a recent Edinburgh TV Festival panel, here is what executive producer Suzanne Mackie had to say:

“There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it … [The] audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.”

We do think that there are going to be a lot of emotional moments throughout the entirety of the final season, and Diana’s death will be just one of them. We know that there is no real intention to bring The Crown up to the end of Elizabeth’s reign, but we do anticipate that there will be a lot of time spent here on the Queen’s legacy, while at the same time also working to properly evolve the Monarchy into an era where things are radically different than they ever were before.

So when are we going to be seeing the final season? Nothing is confirmed yet, but we hope that there will be something more announced here pretty soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

