NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date: A September reveal?

Is there any chance at all that we could get an NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date reveal over the course of September? We may want it, but we’ve been around the TV world long enough to know that this hardly guarantees anything.

Ultimately, at this point, it is clear that it is not just CBS, but all the networks, studios, and streaming services that are causing us to not have any more specifics at the time of this writing. The group that comprises the AMPTP have yet to give the writers of the WGA or the actors of SAG-AFTRA a fair deal to end the strikes. They want to return to work, but with a contract that better ensures their futures. Because of these lengthy disputes, there are no scripts ready for NCIS: Hawaii season 3; it is impossible to determine a filming or a premiere date for the show right now.

Of course, it goes without saying that we would love to have more clarity on all of this soon — it is just hard to know when we are going to get it! Because of how long the strikes have gone already, a 2023 premiere date for the Vanessa Lachey drama can be all but ruled out. Meanwhile, we’re close to being able to say the same thing for January; there’s still a hope for a premiere date at the end of the month, but we’d have to get more details soon.

Either way, there is one thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence right now — the only news we’re going to get in September that is even remotely related to the show will be tied to the strikes. Saying anything more right now is unrealistic, and the next big announcement we’d expect when the strikes are done is the writers’ room opening. That is, after all, the foundation for everything else!

