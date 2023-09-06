The Afterparty season 2 episode 10 (finale): Who killed Edgar?

Through the entirety of The Afterparty season 2 over at Apple TV+, there has been one question at the core. Who killed Edgar? Beyond that, why?

What makes the show so brilliant is that even when you think you’ve ruled a lot of the suspects out, you go back in time and remember various little things that cause you to remember that their stories were full of biases and varying perspectives. There are a lot of unreliable narrators on this show! It’s why we haven’t ruled out people like Hannah, Travis, or Sebastian — the show could surprise us and even go far off the board with the killer!

Given that tonight’s finale was reasonably short in terms of run time, we imagined that they wouldn’t spend a lot of time before getting us to that killer reveal. More so than hoping that it was any one person, we just wanted it to be a killer with a motive that made a certain amount of sense — and one where there were clues scattered throughout.

So, at the end of the day, who was it? Well, here is where the big twist came into play — Edgar was never meant to be the victim here! Instead, Ulysses had tried to kill Feng as a part of an elaborate plan that included him using poison, a hot shower, and also a lot of secrecy. The problem? Edgar drank from the wrong glass! Meanwhile, Feng ended up drinking the glass with Adderall in it, which is why he was so high-energy after the wedding. There were, as it turns out, a lot of clues sprinkled through the past few episodes.

In the end, the real magic of the reveal here was that we spent all of this time thinking about who would want to kill Edgar. In the end, though, he was just collateral damage to everything else that happened after the wedding.

What did you think about The Afterparty season 2 finale?

