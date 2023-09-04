Dark Winds season 3: EP on more Leaphorn, Chee stories

Technically, we are aware already of the fact that there is no Dark Winds season 3 renewal over at AMC. Are we optimistic that one is coming? Absolutely and in all honesty, it’s hard not to be! This is a show that still brings so much to the table creatively and has a large fanbase from both the books and also the episodes that have aired so far.

So as we do look forward to a potential future for a moment, can we predict that there are some good things coming here for Leaphorn and Chee, ones that relate to Chee joining the force again? Of course, you don’t want to say anything as a 100% certainty so early on, but there are some reasons to be optimistic.

To learn a little bit more, all you have to do is look at what executive producer Chris Eyre had to say to TV Insider:

Yeah, it would be great to see Leaphorn and Chee reteam, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid kind of buddies fighting crime. And I just hope that Chee will get enough time off that we’ll [still get to] see his seventies outfits with the medallion and all the polyester. As long as we can see him in street clothes every weekend, I think it’ll be great.

Now, we do tend to think that the cable network could take their time over the next few weeks determining whether or not we’re going to get another season, and that is largely because they can. As we await the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes (which will be when these talented people are paid what they deserve), AMC may just take their time, since it is not as though any of season 3 can be written as of right now anyway. Dark Winds just continues a pattern that they seem to be following when it comes to adaptations and off-shoots as a key cornerstone of their programming these days. We’re not saying that we’re going to get a season of Dark Winds for every Leaphorn and Chee novel that is out there, but we 100% do expect some more stories to hit the screen.

Related – Will Manuelito be back for more Dark Winds in due time?

How confident are you right now in getting more Dark Winds on AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







