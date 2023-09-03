Dark Winds season 3: Show EP talks renewal hopes

We’re a couple of days away from seeing the Dark Winds season 2 finale and yet still, there is no season 3 renewal. Will that change in the near future? We hope so! However, at the same time nothing is confirmed. AMC may wait until more viewer metrics come in and beyond just that, they may also wait until we get to the end of the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes.

If there is one thing that we can say personally here, it is that we’re pretty darn optimistic that we will have a chance to see more. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer and director Chris Eyre notes that there is a lot more source material out there to adapt — all the network has to do is give them the green light:

“I don’t feel like we’ve hit our stride with this series … There are 18 [Leaphorn & Chee] books by Tony Hillerman and there are five by Anne Hillerman … so there’s enough detective/Navajo police drama [to keep the show going].”

We don’t think that AMC necessarily has to hurry along a season 3 order, but why wouldn’t they want to bring the show back? We understand that the strikes made it harder for the cast to come out and promote these new episodes, but there is still a big audience out there for this. Also, it is important to remember that because these are only six-episode seasons, it is a little bit easier for viewers to catch up. We don’t think that any prospective new viewers out there are going to look at the previous twelve episodes as somehow too intimidating.

If you do want to see more…

Not only should you keep watching and/or streaming the show, but why not recommend it? Given the smaller amount of scripted TV on this fall, there is going to be a need for more shows from the past to be present in viewers’ minds.

