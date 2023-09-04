When Calls the Heart: Meet Marigold ‘Goldie’ Elizabeth Coulter

We knew entering When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6 that there would be some emotional moments, especially for Rosemary. She just became a mother, and as excited as she is about that, she did not realize the emotions that would come as a result of it.

After all, being in this place has forced her to reevaluate a number of different things, including what happened when her mom left and how hard it was living without her. She also learned quite a bit thanks to a series of unopened letters she and Lee discovered — as it turns out, she still wrote to her! There was still a lot of love there, even if she did not always know or experience it. The writers could have gone deeper on the subject of why her father kept them away from her, but we understand that this is a show trying to navigate a lot of different things, plus also keep the tone somewhat optimistic.

In the end, the most important thing for Rosemary was that the discovery of those letters offered her something that she desperately needed — a chance to heal. Or, at the very least, to start healing in a way that could help her in the future. As she started to do that, she settled on a name for her baby in Marigold Elizabeth Coulter. Or, “Goldie” as a nickname.

Now that this part of Rosemary and Lee’s story is done and she has a better sense of emotional reconciliation with her past, we are pretty darn excited to see what will be coming up next! These two are still new parents and because of that, it does feel quite clear that there are a lot of major highs and lows that they will still need to experience.

