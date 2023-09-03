When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 7: Elizabeth’s visitor

As we get prepared for When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 7 on Hallmark Channel, it feels like there are many things we can say. For starters, the title here is “Best Laid Plans” and solely from reading that alone, you can probably assume that we are going to see a lot of plans fall apart all across the board. While we don’t think that this show will ever get especially dark or dreary, there absolutely will be some measure of conflict. We think that it is best already to ahead and anticipate some of that.

In addition to conflict, though, you will get a certain sense of comedy through at least part of this hour! To get a better sense of some of that, just check out the full When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 7 synopsis below:

When a former student visits, Elizabeth thinks she may need her help. Meanwhile, Lucas orders something for all of Hope Valley to enjoy — if they can get it to work.

In a way, we can imagine a ton of laughs already with what is going on here with Lucas, mostly through the lens of him of course having some big ambition and then struggling with some of the follow-through. This is very much his MO, and we mean this in the most flattering way possible! The man is a dreamer, and this is why it is often endearing to watch him in this environment.

Now, we just have to sit back and see what some of the larger narratives are going to be on When Calls the Heart the next several weeks! Just remember that we are now at the halfway point of the story, so everything will start to ramp up a little bit more.

