Special Ops: Lioness season 2: When could renewal news come?

At the time of this writing, there is unfortunately no news to share when it comes to a Special Ops: Lioness season 2. Do we want it? That’s without question, but that doesn’t mean it is coming at any point in the near future.

So what sort of timeline are the people at Paramount+ working with? Well, let’s just start off by noting that it does benefit them to announce news sooner rather than later, mostly for the sake of generating some excitement. However, at the same time they don’t have a technical reason to rush anything along right now.

After all, consider this for a moment here — due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes (or rather, the inability by the studios to sign these artists to a fair deal), production cannot begin for some time. The same goes for scripts being produced. Because of all of this, the streamer may spend the next few weeks waiting to see what the viewership is long-term. More than likely, they will at least figure this out by the end of the year.

Now that we’ve said all of this, Paramount+ could issue a renewal sooner just from the vantage point of good PR. Just consider a few things here! Special Ops: Lioness has already proven itself to be popular on social media and because of that, you also have some big stars here in Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, and Morgan Freeman. Will all of them return moving forward? That remains a mystery.

The one thing that we can say with certainty is this: This series has to be one of the better streaming surprises of the season so far. We were worried early on that this would be yet another military drama in an ocean of them, but it actually got stronger and stronger creatively leading up to the finale.

